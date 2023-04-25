St Catherine man pleads guilty over missing gun

A St Catherine man today pleaded guilty to neglect in relation to his licensed firearm going missing.

Dean Dixon, who was charged with breach of duty to secure and store a firearm and ammunition, is to be sentenced on July 7.

His bail was extended by parish court judge Nicole Kellier.

In court today, Dixon admitted that he could not account for the whereabouts of his gun.

The court heard that on April 1 he was at home when he realised that his Glock 17 pistol along with 17 rounds of ammunition was missing.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Dixon was subsequently charged with breaching the Firearms Act.

- Rasbert Turner

