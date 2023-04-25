Teenager accused of sexually assaulting his adopted sister freed

A teenager was freed of a sex charge after his 10-year-old adopted sister admitted that she lied about him molesting her.

The 18-year-old was freed on Friday of grievous sexual assault after the prosecution offered no evidence and discontinued the case in the Manchester Parish Court.

It was alleged that in January 2022, the accused molested the complainant, in a bathroom while they were home alone.

The complainant told her parents about the alleged incident and the matter was reported to the police. The son was subsequently arrested and charged.

However, during cross-examination of the complainant, the defendant's attorney, Matthew Hyatt, highlighted numerous inconsistencies and discrepancies.

Further, the complainant admitted in cross-examination that she told her adopted mother that the defendant never molested her.

Hyatt suggested that the complainant had fabricated the story against her adopted brother because she wanted to resume living with her biological mother.

- Tanesha Mundle

