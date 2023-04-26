Affordability key in container homes push, western figures agree

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE INTRODUCTION of container homes as a part of the solution to address Jamaica’s housing deficit has been met with scepticism by some stakeholders in western Jamaica, who think there needs to be a public education campaign to convince locals to buy into the idea.

The western region has been plagued by a high level of informality and despite the efforts of successive governments and private developers, there has been no sustainable solution to the demand for affordable housing solutions for the working class.

Prominent Montego Bay land developer Mark Kerr-Jarrett, who has long been advocating for the 23 informal settlements in the western city to be regulated, recently called for the construction of multi-storey residences to drive down costs and boost public safety in Montego Bay.

“Anything that will allow Jamaicans to get a sturdy and reliable shelter is very commendable and given that there are so many of these empty containers at the Kingston wharf, it is great that a solution has been found to use them,” Kerr-Jarrett told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

“For me, the houses will have to be priced in a way that one person can buy with their allotment [from the National Housing Trust] and a little equity, but it is a good start,” Kerr-Jarrett added.

Janet Silvera, immediate past president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, who has been vocal on the challenges faced by workers struggling to acquire homes, believes it will be a challenge to convince locals to shift from the traditional housing solutions.

MORE RESEARCH NEEDED

“Jamaicans are a proud people. We like our pretty house, and [many] prefer to be constructing for 10 to 20 years to get their desire because that is how Jamaicans are,” Silvera said. “But it is good that the Government has been listening and is looking for solutions for Jamaicans who can’t afford the US$300,000 houses on the market presently.

“A mere one-bedroom flat is so expensive and out of the reach of the ordinary Jamaican,” continued Silvera. “Although it might work well in other countries, I think a lot more research needs to be done on container homes.”

Prime Minister Andrew Holness endorsed the new housing option as a good business prospect, but acknowledges the challenge to convince locals to shift from the traditional concept.

Holness, who gave the keynote address at the inaugural Build Expo Conference, which was staged at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, called for cutting-edge technology in the construction sector to suit the best interest of Jamaicans.

The global container homes market is currently valued at US$62.73 billion annually, with the Asian-Pacific region the largest area with such housing solutions in 2022.

Kingston Logistics Centre (KLC) has launched six container housing solutions, ranging from 160 to 800 square feet, which are priced between $2.3 million and $12.5 million, for one- to three-bedroom units.

However, KLC is not the first to propose containers housing locally. In 2017, Dwight Crawford, founder and chairman of the annual Build Expo and Conference in western Jamaica, introduced the concept to the nation for Jamaicans exploring low-cost housing solutions.

When contacted about the latest development of container homes, Crawford, a councillor in the St James Municipal Corporation, welcomed the move, but noted that affordability is key.

“The struggle of the small man is real and that was our objective. It is a good move, but will be self-defeating if the lower class cannot afford it,” said Crawford.

There are also concerns that the container housing concept could disrupt the real estate market, but Nevin Nish, realtor associate at Keller Williams Realty, supports the move.

“It all depends on what the client desires, but most Jamaicans are about owning their land and building their home with concrete and steel,” said Nish. “But the concept is not a bad thing. But there are some dynamics that must be addressed.”

mark.titus@gleanerjm.com