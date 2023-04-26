Clarendon 20-y-o pleads guilty to murder of vendor

Clarendon resident Romeo Fullerton on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a fruit vendor in May Pen in February.

Fullerton, who was charged with murder, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a prohibited weapon, use of a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, and robbery with aggravation, is to be sentenced on July 6 in Clarendon Circuit Court.

Presiding judge Justice Ann-Marie Lawrence Grainger requested a social enquiry report for the 20-year-old man.

The court heard that on February 14 Keith McIntosh, a 27-year-old vendor of Mocho, Clarendon, was selling in May Pen when Fullerton and another man approached him.

Following a brief conversation, Fullerton brandished a firearm and shot McIntosh multiple times.

Fullerton stole a bag from McIntosh and escaped.

An investigation was conducted, which resulted in Fullerton being arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

