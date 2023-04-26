Curfew imposed in Denham Town

A 72-hour curfew has been imposed in the Denham Town, Kingston 14, area of the Kingston Western Police Division.

The curfew began at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The police say the measure has been put in place with the aim of arresting wanted men; dismantling, disrupting and denying gangs freedom of movement; searching for illegal guns, ammunition and contraband; and restoring public order and public confidence.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Race course (Blount Street) from the intersection of Little King Street travelling to the fence line forming the Western periphery of the Golden Heights Housing Scheme Development, then travelling south along a paved gully and continuing to the intersection of Williams Street and Upper Rose Lane.

East: Along Rose Lane from the intersection of William Street continuing south along Rose Lane to the intersection of Beeston Street and Rose Lane.

South: Along Beeston Street from Rose Lane continuing west along Beeston Street to the intersection of Spanish Town Road and southwest along Spanish Town Road to Little King Street (excluding the Denham Town High School and Denham Town Police Station)

West: Along Little King Street from Spanish Town Road to the intersection of Race Course Lane (Blount Street).

