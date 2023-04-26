Don’t be a victim of your circumstances

WESTERN BUREAU:

Dr Tameka Stephenson-Harris, immediate past president of the St Andrew-based Alpha Academy Alumnae Association-Jamaica Chapter, says that despite their circumstances, the young ladies at the Montego Bay Community Home for Girls should seek to associate themselves with positive mentors, who can help them to chart a progressive path going forward.

In seeking to inspire hope in the girls, Stephenson-Harris, a native of Greenwich Town in St Andrew, said the girls should be mindful of the fact that, because of the circumstances and experiences that led to them becoming wards of the state, they will sometimes feel as if they are going through post-traumatic stress and may be tempted to give up.

However, she noted that despite those feelings, the girls should set positive goals and keep on pushing themselves towards these goals, which will ultimately play a role in transforming their lives.

“Even as a medical doctor today, sometimes you’ll feel that way, especially when you have flashbacks of some of your experiences that you have encountered personally from home,” said Stephenson-Harris, drawing from her personal experiences.

Stephenson-Harris was the keynote speaker at a recent outreach event at the Montego Bay Community Home for Girls, also known as The Melody Home. At the event, the Janet Richards Foundation, in collaboration with the proprietors of Harbour City Shopping Mall and Afresh Marketplace staged a special treat for the girls and their caregivers.

Melody House was established in 1979 as a private, non-profit organisation. It is in the Irwin community on the outskirts of Montego Bay. The house, which sits on several acres of land, can cater to as many as 20 residents at any given time.

The home is renowned for providing a safe and nurturing environment for girls who require care and protection and, in some cases, it is seen as a last resort for girls without a suitable structure to guide their development.

According to Stephenson-Harris, there is no good reason why these ladies cannot achieve their desired goals if they set themselves achievable targets and work hard towards them.

Stephenson-Harris said she is now living the childhood dreams she had of getting into the medical profession when she was growing up in the tough Greenwich Town community. She drew strength from the tutelage and guidance of her single mother, Norma Stephenson, who, as a shopkeeper, struggled to make ends meet but always had a positive attitude.

“At some point in time, we all become unmotivated, but I want to encourage you to find a mentor in your teacher, draw on someone that has the know-how and will be able to motivate you positively. Not someone to lure you to join the gangs, but instead to be among those who can encourage you on a positive pathway,” said Stephenson-Harris.