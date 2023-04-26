Family of murdered Manchester nurse assistant stages protest

Family and friends of surgical nurse assistant Shadae Brown, who was allegedly killed by her common-law husband, today protested outside the courthouse in Manchester demanding justice.

Twenty-nine-year-old taxi driver Kevon Leslie, otherwise called 'Nice', who is charged with murder, was further remanded today when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court.

His attorney, Norman Godfrey, put off plans to make a bail application as documents in the case are outstanding.

The documents are expected to become available on Wednesday, May 10.

Leslie is expected to return to court on Thursday, May 18.

Allegations are that at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Leslie and Brown had a domestic dispute and he reportedly used a knife to stab her multiple times.

The incident reportedly happened in the presence of Brown's 11-year-old son and her five-year-old nephew.

It was the son who reportedly alerted neighbours about what occurred.

Brown was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Outside court today, Brown's mother, Donna Walker-Ellis, who along with other relatives and friends led a peaceful protest, said she wants justice for her daughter.

"She nuh deserve this..." she said as she struggled to fight back tears.

Walker-Ellis said among those deeply affected by the tragic incident is her grandson.

"It's rough... today he is doing his exam and he is without a mother. How him ago live? Just 11 and he doesn't have a mom," Walker-Ellis said.

- Tamara Bailey

