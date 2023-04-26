Former JDF member among six remanded for Manchester break-ins

Six men, including a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), who were charged with breaking and entering, were remanded in custody when they appeared before the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday.

The accused are Hugh Foster, Romaine Smith, Odeon Forbes, Elvis McIntosh, Kewayne Foster and Corey Simpson, all of Manchester addresses.

According to police reports, approximately 3 a.m. on April 15, a report was made about a break-in at a bar in Butt Up Square in Colleyville district, Christiana, in the parish.

Further reports are that the police, who were in the vicinity at the time of the call, proceeded to the scene and saw a white Toyota Succeed motor car, which subsequently sped off.

The vehicle was pursued by the patrol team and intercepted along the Devon main road, where one man escaped and five others were accosted.

When the vehicle was searched a yellow steel cutter, a pickaxe, a crowbar, screwdrivers and a number of poker box tickets and tokens were allegedly found inside.

The sixth individual was later apprehended after checks were made.

The men were denied bail on Wednesday after the court was told that at least two of the accused had other matters before the court and the others had been wanted for other incidents of break-ins and robberies.

The prosecutor also stated that the police reported that since the men have been in custody there have been no reports of break-ins in the area.

The court was also told that some of them had just been assigned legal aid and their attorneys needed to familiarise themselves with the case.

The men are expected to return to court on Thursday, May 18.

- Tamara Bailey

