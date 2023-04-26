INSPORTS fraud case transferred to Home Circuit Court

The case of the five people accused of defrauding the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) has been transferred to the Home Circuit Court.

This was announced in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday.

The announcement came after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) entered a nolle prosecui stopping the case before the Parish Court.

The ODPP also indicated that the case has been placed before the circuit court on a voluntary bill of indictment.

The five defendants, Andrew Wright, Oneil Hope, Rudolph Barnes, Jonnique Mills, and Andrea Picton, are accused of defrauding INSPORT of over $222 million.

Peter Champagnie, the attorney for Wright, said he was not surprised by the move given the charges laid against his client and the sums involved.

