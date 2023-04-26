Kingston West police list 10 persons of interest

The Kingston Western Police have listed several individuals as persons of interest.

They are being asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They are:

Oneil Stewart, otherwise called 'Nero Black'

Rasheim Brown, otherwise called 'Shem'

Allan Brown, otherwise called 'Lando'

Shamar Downie, otherwise called 'Tweppy' or 'Twep-Twep'

Lamar Douglas, otherwise called 'Platinum'

Dennis Downie, otherwise called 'Jaboukie'

Bebeto McFarlane

Donque Douglas

Jason Taylor

A man known only as 'Likkle Pops'

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says detectives have identified these persons as individuals who may be able to assist them with an ongoing investigation.

It says attempts to contact these individuals via their addresses and telephone have proven futile.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating these individuals is being asked to contact the Denham Town CIB at 876-948-1964 or 876-984-6443, Crime Stop at 311, the JCF tip line at 811 or the nearest police station.

