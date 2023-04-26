Man accused of negligence in death of infant remanded

A St Catherine man who was charged with negligence following the death of an infant was on Tuesday remanded when he appeared before the parish court.

Cavel Elson, a 30-year-old labourer of St John's Road in Spanish Town, is to return to court on May 29.

When the case was called up, the court was informed that the post-mortem report was still outstanding.

Parish Judge Nicole Kellier then ordered Elson remanded to allow for the completion of his file.

Elson could face other charges depending on the results of the post-mortem.

It's alleged that the eight-month-old became unresponsive while in Elson's care.

The infant later died at hospital.

- Rasbert Turner

