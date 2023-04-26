Opposition calls for update on SSL fraud probe

The Opposition People's National Party is calling for law enforcement officials to provide an update on the status of investigations into the massive fraud uncovered at investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited.

"It is critically important that the public be kept abreast on the progress being made by law enforcement officials in this important case. While it is in the public domain that one individual has been arrested and charged, I want to know whether other persons are being pursued and the status of those probes," said Opposition Spokesperson on Finance, Julian Robinson, in a statement.

Robinson said it is important to note that there are hundreds of investors who were fleeced of their monies and have no idea whether they will get repaid and have received no communication at all about the ongoing probe.

"Timely communication is important in restoring public confidence in the financial services sector, which was rocked by the SSL fraud," said Robinson.

