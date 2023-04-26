Practical nurse shot and injured in Clarendon

A practical nurse was shot and injured in a daylight shooting along Rosewell Road in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, on Wednesday.

The police say the woman is admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Reports state that about 1:45 p.m., the woman was on her way home when a black Honda Stream motor car drove up behind her.

A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting the woman in the buttocks, hands and face.

She was assisted to hospital.

