Practical nurse shot and injured in Clarendon
Published:Wednesday | April 26, 2023 | 7:20 PM
A practical nurse was shot and injured in a daylight shooting along Rosewell Road in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, on Wednesday.
The police say the woman is admitted to hospital in serious condition.
Reports state that about 1:45 p.m., the woman was on her way home when a black Honda Stream motor car drove up behind her.
A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting the woman in the buttocks, hands and face.
She was assisted to hospital.
