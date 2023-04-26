Security guard in ‘Slickianna’ murder case to get trial date

A trial date is to be set when the security guard charged in relation to the murder case of media influencer Aneka 'Slickianna' Townsend is called up in the St James Circuit Court on May 5.

The case against Rohan Rose, who is charged with misprision of a felony, was today mentioned in court.

Misprision of a felony is when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Bail was further extended by presiding High Court Justice Judith Pusey.

Rose was arrested and charged on November 4 last year on allegations that he failed to inform the police that Rushawn Patterson, the man charged with Townsend's murder, had confessed to him about killing the woman.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Christopher Thomas

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.