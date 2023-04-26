St Andrew businessman accused of assaulting wife freed

A businessman who was accused of assaulting his wife was freed yesterday when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Freed was 54-year-old Benson Oguaka.

The complainant had brought charges against her husband arising from an alleged incident in March 2021.

The allegations were that an argument developed between the couple at their business establishment.

During the argument, the accused allegedly punched his wife several times causing her to fall to the ground.

Oguaka denied the allegations.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who represented Oguaka, submitted that the medical evidence did not support the allegations.

The court, in freeing the accused, pointed out that the credibility of the wife was shattered during cross-examination by Champagnie.

The judge noted that in one instance the wife had previously reported that the assault took place in the presence of one of the employees.

However, when challenged under cross-examination she said the employee was at work but was not actually present during the alleged incident.

The employee testified that she was present during the argument between the couple but no assault took place.

- Barbara Gayle

