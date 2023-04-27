Confirmed case of Influenza A (H1N1) in Manchester

A case of Influenza A (H1N1) has been confirmed at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester, the health ministry said today.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, runny and stuffy nose, muscle aches and extreme tiredness. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea may also occur, but are more common in children.

“Persons who experience these symptoms should seek medical attention,” said the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The public is being asked to practice frequent hand washing with soap and water, covering mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing and avoiding contact with persons with flu-like symptoms.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2009, the virus has been in circulation in the population.

