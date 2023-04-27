Corporate Hands | Sagicor contributes $500,000 to Cure and Conquer Foundation

From left: Sagicor Life Financial Advisor Rasheeba Edwards joins Corretta Foster, vice president – Group Human Resources, Sagicor Group Jamaica, and Kenroy Ramsay, co-founder of the Joshua Ramsay Cure and Conquer Foundation, in holding a picture of Joshua Ramsay, in whose memory the foundation was established. Sagicor Group Jamaica donated $500,000 to the foundation to assist in providing financial and material aid to families with children who suffer from various types of cancer. The funds were raised during Sagicor’s Showcasing Talent and Recognising Staff Week in 2022 via a number of team-led initiatives and donated to a total of three charities. The Joshua Ramsay Cure and Conquer Foundation was nominated to be among the recipients by Edwards.