Corporate Hands | Scotia Foundation supports coastal clean-up efforts on Earth Day

Matthew Samuda (centre), Minister with responsibility for Water, Environment, Climate Change and Dr. Theresa Rodriguez-Moodie (6th from left), CEO, Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) are flanked by a team of volunteers from the Scotia Foundation, including Scotia Group Jamaica President and CEO, Audrey Tugwell Henry (7th from right) who participated in the coastal cleanup coordinated by JET on Earth Day. Some 60 Scotia Foundation volunteers as well as other corporate entities worked together to rid the coast of garbage along Sigarny Beach in Kingston.