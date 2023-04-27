Corporate Hands | Students receive tablets from Toots Foundation

Students from Windward Road and Rollington Town Primary Schools in Kingston, and Treadlight Primary School in Clarendon display their tablets which they received from the Toots Foundation. These were presented to the students by daughter of the late Toots Hibbert and Vice President of the Foundation, Leba Hibbert (fourth right, back row), at the Ministry of Education and Youth, recently. Also in attendance were Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams (second right, back row), teachers and representatives from the Youth for Excellence Limited.