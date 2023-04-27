Date set for inquest into Mandeville businessman's alleged suicide

A coroner's inquest into the alleged death by suicide of Manchester businessman, 33- year-old Jason Neil, in 2018 has been set for Friday September 7.

The matter is said to have been delayed by schedule clashes, unavailability of witnesses, among other issues.

However, attorney-at-law Ashleigh Xymines who represents the family of the deceased, along with King's Counsel KD Knight, said all seems to be on track for the new date.

“Full disclosure has been made in the matter. We have had previous court disclosure dates and that have been fully complied with now. As I indicated, there is nothing preventing the matter from proceeding on the seventh of September, save and except for the availability of jury members and witnesses,” she said.

At the Manchester Coroner's court on Thursday, Xymines made an application for an interested party in the matter, Bunny Neil, the father of the deceased, to be permitted to ask questions of any witness during the matter, through his lawyers.

The application was granted by Justice Monique Harrison.

The business community in Mandeville was sent into shock on December 5, 2018 after news broke of Neil's death.

According to police reports, the then owner of Neil's Auto Repair Services, located on Ward Avenue, is suspected to have committed suicide by shooting himself in the head approximately 7 a.m. at his home in Ingleside.

Further reports are that, his wife, who was at home and pregnant at the time, heard an explosion and went to investigate.

Neil was reportedly found on the bathroom floor with his licensed firearm beside him.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

