Dial 112 to contact fire brigade during major disaster if cell signal is lost

Citizens are being advised that the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) may still be contacted during a major disaster, even if cell phone signals have been disrupted.

“If the cell service goes, you will see your cell phone saying emergency calls only. Once you press the call sign, it will take you to 112 [which] will automatically take you to the country that you are in, to the emergency services and it will get assistance to you,” said Public Relations Officer at the JFB, Emeleo Ebanks.

Ebanks pointed out that calls to that number will also go through from cellphones without sim cards, once the device has battery power.

Persons may also dial the JFB 110 emergency number or contact their nearest fire station.

In the event of an earthquake, Ebanks stressed that persons should not be moving about when the shaking is taking place.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We don't want anyone running about whenever they feel the shaking start. Get into a safe space, drop, cover and hold, and wait until after the shaking stops,” he said, adding that if there is a need, persons should call the Brigade when the quaking ends.

Ebanks informed that once the calls start coming in to the JFB, personnel at the closest available station are immediately dispatched.

He added, however, that consequent on the damage that can be caused by an earthquake, it “may not be the one that is closest to where you are or the one that you are accustomed to” that will be able to respond.

The JFB, Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Ministry of Health and Wellness, and Earthquake Unit have assured that plans are in place to respond immediately, should the country experience a major earthquake.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.