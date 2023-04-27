Earth Today | Jamaicans urged to ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’

DR THERESA Rodriguez-Moodie, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Environment Trust (JET), is appealing to Jamaicans to take pride in their surroundings by properly disposing of their waste.

She made the appeal in observation of Earth Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, April 22 under the theme ‘Invest in our Planet’.

“When garbage is carelessly thrown away, it ends up somewhere which, in turn, has negative repercussions,” she noted.

According to Rodriguez-Moodie, a change in behaviour and attitudes is necessary.

“We need to practise to reduce, reuse and recycle, and we all need to do our part in investing in our planet,” she said.

Referencing data from International Coastal Clean-up Day activities in 2022 to highlight the seriousness of the country’s challenge with improper garbage disposal, the JET CEO noted that more than 79,000 pounds of garbage were collected from 158 locations across the island. This was more than the 37,000 pounds collected in 2021 and 8,320 pounds collected in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Omar Wright, lead, Environment and Community Development Programmes at the JN Foundation, in support of the push for the three ‘Rs’ – ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ – said that it is important that they are embraced.

“We will not only reduce waste, but also nurture a sustainable future for generations to come. By embracing these principles, we can significantly reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills and contribute to the conservation of our planet’s finite resources,” he said.

He added that the first step is reducing consumption, which he said is the most important. By being more mindful of purchases, limiting reliance on single-use items and opting for products that are designed to last longer, Jamaicans can reduce their consumption.

“This simple action can help us conserve resources, save money, and reduce the amount of waste we generate. Reusing items is another important component of the three ‘Rs.’ Instead of throwing away items after they have served their initial purpose, we should look for ways to repurpose or donate them,” he informed.

The JN Foundation lead for Environment and Community Development Programmes said that the three ‘Rs’ do not only reduce waste but can help support local charities and organisations. For example, instead of throwing away clothing items that are no longer needed, individuals can organise clothing drives and invite persons to donate clothes to local charities supporting vulnerable communities or state-care homes.

He added that reusing items also helps to conserve resources by extending the lifespan of products and reducing the need for new ones.

“Recycling is the final step in the three Rs, and it is essential for reducing the amount of waste that ends up in our dumps/landfills. Through recycling, we can turn waste into valuable resources that can be used to create new products. Additionally, organisations such as schools and local community groups can consider recycling plastic and participation in the deposit refund scheme for plastic bottles as a fundraising activity,” he said.

Large supermarket chains and restaurants can also partner with local food banks or shelters to donate unused food, instead of throwing away perfectly good food, he added.