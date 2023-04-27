Education ministry says teachers now paid

The Ministry of Education says principals from across its seven regions have reported that teachers paid through their bursaries have now received their April salaries.

It says all other teachers paid directly by the ministry have also received their salaries.

A media release from the ministry on Thursday said Education Minister Fayval Williams noted that checks were conducted by the regional offices with principals and the reports indicated funds had been received.

On Tuesday many teachers reported they had not received their salaries.

It followed similar complaints last month, where civil servants had to wait days after the due date to receive their salaries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.