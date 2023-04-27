MoBay Metro bus drivers strike

Drivers employed to the Montego Bay Metro Bus Company in St James have been on strike since early Thursday morning over alleged deductions from their salaries.

Seven drivers turned up at the bus depot this morning but decided to withdraw their services after learning of the alleged deductions.

One driver, Michael Johnson, who is also a chief union delegate, said salaries were paid late on Wednesday night.

"Salaries was paid out late last night and we were told by management that they were cutting our pay, separate from what the ministry mandated us to get on a hourly basis," Johnson said.

READ: MoBay Metro, union at odds over alleged salary overpayment

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We want what the Government mandate for us to get, and not a cent less, as a result we are taking a stand this morning because there is no documentation for [them] to cut anybody salary here, and no documentation has been shown to the union from the ministry," he added.

Hundreds of students and commuters were left stranded due to the strike by the drivers.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.