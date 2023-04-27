Police apprehend Clarendon robber

Thirty-two-year-old Carrleon Jennings, a farmer of May Pen, Clarendon, was charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident in the parish on Friday, April 21.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 1:40 a.m., the complainant's bar was held up and robbed by Jennings and his accomplice.

The men entered the bar and stole her Samsung Galaxy S8 cellular phone valued at $32,000 then used a crowbar to remove two Nash Gaming Poker boxes with an estimated value of $1 million, and loaded them into a Toyota Camry motorcar.

A report was made and an investigation launched. With the use of technological aid, Jennings was apprehended and the stolen items found in his possession.

He was charged on Saturday, April 22 after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney.

The police are appealing for Jennings' accomplice to turn himself in to the nearest police station immediately.

In the meantime, anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigations is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

