Update | Practical nurse dies from injuries received in Clarendon shooting
A practical nurse who was shot along the Sandy Bay main road in Clarendon on Wednesday has died.
She has been identified as 25-year-old Avagay Ellis of Rosewell Road in Sandy Bay.
Reports state that about 1:45 p.m., the woman was on her way home when a black Honda Stream motor car drove up behind her.
A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Ellis in the buttocks, hands and face.
Ellis succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday night while being treated.
A total of 37 people were killed in Clarendon up to April 23. The figure shows a 76.2 per cent increase when compared to 21 homicides over the corresponding period last year.
