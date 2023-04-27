Update | Practical nurse dies from injuries received in Clarendon shooting

A practical nurse who was shot along the Sandy Bay main road in Clarendon on Wednesday has died.

She has been identified as 25-year-old Avagay Ellis of Rosewell Road in Sandy Bay.

Reports state that about 1:45 p.m., the woman was on her way home when a black Honda Stream motor car drove up behind her.

A man exited the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting Ellis in the buttocks, hands and face.

Ellis succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday night while being treated.

A total of 37 people were killed in Clarendon up to April 23. The figure shows a 76.2 per cent increase when compared to 21 homicides over the corresponding period last year.

