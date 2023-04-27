Work under way to erect Usain Bolt statue

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE STATUE of track icon Usain Bolt is finally off the ground in Falmouth, Trelawny, as the base for the structure is now being constructed by soldiers from the Jamaica Defence Force.

Plans for the sculpture in Water Square were first announced in 2019 by Sports Minister Olivia Grange.

At the last monthly meeting of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), which was held last Thursday, Wayne Palmer, chief executive officer of the municipal body, said that the frequently postponed project was now being executed.

“All the material needed to construct the base has been bought and is now stored at the municipal building. The work will be done by officers from the Jamaica Defence Force,” Palmer told the meeting.

After that TMC meeting, the municipal corporation released a notice informing the public that work on the base for the statue would begin shortly. The notice also stated that some sections of Water Square would be cordoned off and other sections would be closed to the public for four months, starting on Monday, April 24.

Bolt, a Trelawny native, is the world record holder for the 100m and 200m and is widely acclaimed as the greatest sprinter of all time. He is highly revered in Falmouth, which is a short distance away from his Sherwood Content hometown.

