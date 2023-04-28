Alleged drug trafficker remanded

Anthony Murray, the man the police say was the mastermind behind approximately US$850,000 worth of drugs seized in August 2022, was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

He is charged with possession of, dealing in, taking steps to export and trafficking ganja and cocaine.

During his appearance in court it was revealed that Murray has several drug-related convictions.

Parish Judge Jacqueline Wilcott ruled that Murray's antecedents should be verified before the question of bail can be addressed.

He was then ordered remanded until June 23, when the matter will again be mentioned.

It is reported that the Narcotics Police and members of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch were conducting an operation along the Portmore Toll Road in St Catherine on August 18, 2022, when a Toyota Hiace motor truck driven by Nicholas Rogers was stopped and searched.

It is alleged that 564 pounds of ganja and five pounds of cocaine were found.

Rogers was subsequently arrested and charged with conspiracy to transport dangerous drugs.

He was granted bail in the sum of $1 million during his court appearance last year.

Murray was later arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

