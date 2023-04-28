Beloved Port Antonio Primary teacher passes away

Beloved Port Antonio Primary School senior teacher, Paulette Robinson, has died.

Robinson, who was a Grade Four supervisor, passed away on Thursday night at the Port Antonio Hospital in Portland where she was admitted after falling ill late last week.

She was on leave and was set to return to the classroom on Monday.

Robinson worked at the institution for more than 20 years.

She was remembered by colleagues as a committed and dedicated teacher.

