Centenarian Solomon Higgins misses Epworth road opening

As residents of Epworth district in southeast St Ann warmly welcomed the long-awaited rehabilitation and opening of its main road by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday, April 21, one special resident was absent. Centenarian Solomon Emanuel Higgins, who had spent his entire life in Epworth, had expressed his deep desire for the road to his community to be fixed.

Sadly, though, Higgins was not at the ceremony to witness his dream realised. He died on July 31, 2020, according to reports, at age 107 years and nine months.

Ian Bell, councillor for the Beecher Town division, in which Epworth is located, lamented that Higgins did not live to witness the occasion. “His heart’s desire was to be alive today to see this grand and glorious moment. The Lord didn’t permit him to see this day but in his gave we are still saying to Mr Solomon Higgins, a blessed memory; rest well,” Bell said. “Your community that you have left behind continues to be a model and the model continues to highlight the community.”

The senior, who spoke with The Gleaner in 2018, told of having lived through the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and then the COVID-19 pandemic, over a century later. He shared that he had made a deal with God, who preserved his life, allowing him to live to be over 100 years.

Expressing frustration at the condition of the road leading to his beloved community, Higgins told The Gleaner then: “One thing I would like to see happen in the district right now is to see the road fixed. I would like that to happen right now,” he asserted then.

“Leaving here, going to Ocho Rios to see a doctor, or if you have any business, you will get a taxi from Ocho Rios to Beecher Town. They do not want to come over here. They say the road is too bad and if they really decide to come, you have to pay them extra.”

Higgins’ remarks came days after a community meeting with representatives from the Jamaica Social Investment Fund, where it was revealed that the fund would be seeking approval for a $60-million grant to effect repairs to the road.

Following the article, in March 2020, Holness visited Higgins and rehabilitative work started on the road in August that year and was completed four months later in December.

DELAYED PROCESS

But Bell said the process to get the road fixed was hatched way back in 2016 during a JSIF meeting in Discovery Bay.

After the process was seemingly delayed, an appeal to the prime minister by an 85-year-old resident of Epworth, during a townhall meeting in Ocho Rios, resulted in the project being realised.

This was at a cost to the Jamaica Social Investment Fund of just over $109 million.

Bell thanked the prime minister for his intervention and the Social Development Commission (SDC), the St Ann Municipal Corporation, and residents of the community for the roles they played in making the project a success. The residents expressed pleasure with the rehabilitated road.

“It’s great because a whole heap ah taxi refuse fi come yah suh,” Devon Henriques told The Gleaner. “But right now mi a tell yuh, mi really appreciate it. Wi plan fi tek care ah it still.”

Winston Easington, another resident, said, “A feel a 100 and plus per cent happy and appreciative. Mi love wha happen; it’s a big thing. It is a great upliftment to the community.”

Jeffrey Harding, who has lived in Epworth for over 25 years also hailed the move but is hopeful that the work will continue on the Beecher Town leg.

“The road is welcome. I think it will open a lot of avenues. (But) we’re still not out of the woods. The Beecher Town side of the road is still not repaired and this is what students use to go to school in Beecher Town, Parry Town and Ocho Rios and get people to work in Ocho Rios.”

Bell also hopes that the work will be extended.

“Half of the road is rehabilitated and we are hoping by the grace of God that we can get the rest of funds as the Prime Minister had made commitment that he would try his best to see about the road,” Bell said.

The councillor said Holness has also committed to providing water to the community.