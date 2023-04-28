Cornwall Gardens Basic School now has a first-class sickbay

WESTERN BUREAU:

The 94 early childhood students at the Cornwall Gardens Basic School in Mount Salem, St James now have access to a first-class sickbay where children who are not well can be stabilised before they receive additional medical care.

The space was completely overhauled and furnished by Hospiten Jamaica. It was formally handed over to the administrator, caregivers, students, and their parents on April 20 in a brief ceremony.

Chevaughne Miller, commercial director at Hospiten, whose medical facility is in the upscale Rose Hall section of Montego Bay, expressed much pride and joy on the completion of the outreach project which was started on April 1.

“The newly renovated sickbay is now equipped to meet the immediate first-aid needs of the children and those needing recovery space and time,” said Miller. “It has a comfortable bed, a wheelchair, ceiling fan, and basic first-aid supplies, among other necessities.”

“It was a collaborative effort aimed at improving the community and the lives of the students who attend Cornwall Gardens Basic School,” added Miller.

JOINT EFFORT

The collaboration of which Miller spoke was forged with the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Janet Richards Foundation, parents, and members of the Mount Salem Community Development Committee (CDC), and had more than 40 individuals volunteering their time on the project.

Hospiten provided 25 volunteers, which included heads of departments, team members, the general manager, the financial director, nurses, lab technicians, and doctors.

According to Miller, outside of the sickbay, the team of volunteers painted the monkey bars, tyres, and swings, and installed new seats at the over 50-year-old early childhood institution.

Winsome Barnes, a sponsor for the school, told The Gleaner that the work carried out by Hospiten and partners speaks volumes to the medical services offered at their Rose Hall location.

“We got a first-class sickbay that was totally furnished by Hospiten. Therefore, even if a parent comes to the school and fell ill, they can have a little rest. We are more prepared than ever to help our students,” said Barnes. “I am grateful for this because we are providing a safer climate for our students. It has now become something that we can boast about.”

Speaking in her capacity as the president of the Mount Salem CDC, Barnes said the project gives greater value to the Cornwall Gardens Basic School as a school of choice for the community.

She further noted that, if the facility is operated and maintained at the highest level, it will have a positive domino effect on the wider community’s healthcare needs.

“From the community standpoint, they (Hospiten) are making Cornwall Garden a school of choice for the community, because it is now a total school with nice and qualified teachers, a safe play area, and first-class sickbay,” said Barnes.