Entry fees to be removed from public attractions developed by TEF

Entry fees will be removed from public attractions that are financed and developed through the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), so that Jamaicans can have free access, says Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

Bartlett emphasised that once inside, members of the public will have to purchase items on display, such as food and refreshments, to ensure that the attractions are maintained and are of the highest quality.

He was speaking to journalists following a Destination Assurance tour of several locations in St Elizabeth with tourism stakeholders and other ministry officials on April 27.

Bartlett reminded that the TEF is to undertake three major beach-development projects across the island in the 2023/24 fiscal year, adding that those beaches will not come with an entrance fee.

“The intention is to create world-class facilities that we can all be proud of. The TEF project aims to enhance public access to beaches to ensure their availability with all the necessary amenities and safety measures in place,” the minister said.

Bartlett said there will also be a move to ensure that all attractions, without exception, are licensed and regulated, adding that this will be a way to ensure that public order is preserved and destination assurance is protected.

“Attractions that are free cannot be licensed. What currently exists is that you must pay a fee. We are going to abolish that requirement for a fee and be able to license everybody to be able to accommodate all visitors. But while we do that, we are going to insist on consistency of the offerings,” he emphasised.

The locations toured included the parish capital, Black River, where a mural depicting the history of the town was unveiled; the Lashings Beach Club; Newell High School; the Lionel Densham Aerodrome, and Lovers' Leap.

Manchester is also a stop on the South Coast leg of the Destination Assurance islandwide tour, which aims to develop and implement strategies towards improving the tourism value chain in Jamaica.

-JIS News

