Inmate escapes Tamarind Farm

A search is now underway for an inmate who escaped from the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre in St Catherine on Friday afternoon.

The Department of Correctional Services says he is Jermaine Jackson, who was serving a one-year sentence for assault-at-common-law and seven years at hard labour for illegal possession of firearm.

The department says an officer at the institution reported that approximately 2:25 p.m., Jackson, escaped from a group of 22 inmates who were working on the farm.

The Department of Correctional Services says it is collaborating with the Jamaica Constabulary Force to find the escapee.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.