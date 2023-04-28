Intruder dies following alleged beating by women in Portland

The police in Portland are probing the death of a man who died after reportedly being beaten during a break-in in the community of Hart Hill Friday morning.

It is reported that about 3 o'clock three female occupants of the dwelling heard strange sounds coming from a room and went to investigate.

The man was reportedly seen inside the house with items in his possession.

It is reported that he pulled a knife and threatened the women while advancing towards them.

A tussle reportedly ensued and the man was allegedly disarmed and beaten by the women.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He reportedly lost consciousness and was subsequently taken to hospital, where he later died.

The matter is being investigated.

- Gareth Davis Sr.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.