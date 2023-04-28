MOCA arrests suspected lottery scammers

The Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) on Thursday arrested two more suspected key players in the illegal lottery scamming industry.

The suspects, one from a Granville address and the other from Montego West Village, were picked up by MOCA agents working alongside members of the police's Lottery Scamming Task Force.

The first operation took place in Montego West Village where the intended suspect was apprehended along with an unidentified female.

MOCA says during the operation, a laptop, four cell phones and several SIM cards were recovered.

In the second operation in Granville, MOCA agents arrested the targeted individual and seized five cell phones, a laptop and several lead sheets.

Both suspects have been processed pending further investigation and are expected to be charged shortly.

According to Major Basil Jarrett, Director of Communications at MOCA, “the recent successes of MOCA and its law enforcement partners are a testimony to the strength of the joint approach being taken in fighting this and other forms of organised crime.”

