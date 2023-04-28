Pfizer vaccine now available for booster dose - MOH
The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising that the Pfizer vaccine is now available in Jamaica.
It says the country received a donation of 80,640 doses of the vaccine (Comirnaty BA.4-5.) from the Government of Latvia.
The donation of these doses is available to members of the public who have been fully vaccinated and are now due a booster dose.
These persons are encouraged to visit any of the over 120 vaccination sites to receive the additional / booster dose of Pfizer.
The Ministry is continuing to administer the Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm vaccines to persons 18 years and older.
Members of the public are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from severe illness, hospitalisation, and/or death associated with COVID-19.
The country has seen, in recent weeks, an increase in respiratory infections and this has been attributed to the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) together with influenza B, influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Members of the public are also encouraged to take the flu vaccine.
