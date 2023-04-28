St Catherine man hit with gun-related charges

A St Catherine man who was shot and injured during an armed confrontation with a licensed firearm holder has been charged by the Portmore police.

He is Herbert Johnson, 37, of Portmore, St Catherine.

Johnson is charged with shooting with intent, being in possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and using a firearm to commit a felony.

It is reported that about 5:15 a.m. on April 15, Johnson and an accomplice jumped a fence at a business establishment.

They were allegedly challenged by a licensed firearm holder and Johnson was hit during the incident.

The other man escaped in a waiting motor car while Johnson was held by the businessman.

Johnson was later handed over to the police and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

He was discharged on April 24 and was charged two days later.

-Rasbert Turner

