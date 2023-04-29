Alleged bar thieves get $500,000 bail

Two men who allegedly broke into a business establishment in Guys Hill, St Catherine, last month were granted bail for $500,000 each when they appeared in court on Friday.

The men are Shaquille Powell and Tafari Dockery, both of Kingston addresses, who are both charged with shop breaking and larceny.

Attorney-at-law Mathew Simms made the successful bail application for the men during their hearing at St Catherine Parish Court.

The accused were granted bail on condition that they reappear on July 17, when the matter will be heard.

Allegations are that at about 5:30 a.m., on March 9, both men were held in Guys Hill, St Catherine, after allegedly caught breaking into a bar.

They were held and beaten by residents who summoned the Guys Hill police. They were arrested and subsequently charged after a question and answer.

