Eve for Life, Free Likkle Cupboard founders receive The Distinguished honours

Volunteerism is a force that encourages collective responsibility while acting as a social glue that brings and holds together a community. The Distinguished awards gala, organised by The Gleaner’s Flair, on Monday recognised two entities for their ground-breaking and stellar contribution as volunteer organisations that have been working assiduously for the continued upliftment of Jamaican citizens.

Free Likkle Cupboard’s founder De-Andrea Jackson received The Distinguished Award for Volunteerism. Founded by Jackson and Kyle Reynolds, it is a non-profit initiative that began on September 21, 2020, gaining inspiration from the global free pantry movement.

Guided by the tag line, ‘Tek a likkle, give a likkle’, the goal is to build Free Likkle cupboards across all parishes and create a culture where people look out for each other by donating to the less fortunate.

Jackson said they were honoured to be included on the list of awardees. “The acknowledgement inspires me to keep going, and that what I am doing matters. This will bring awareness to the Free Likkle Cupboard and hopefully inspire others to get involved,” Jackson said.

With cupboards currently established across St Elizabeth, Portland, Kingston and St Andrew, the team is on a mission to encourage Jamaicans to donate as many items as possible to those in need.

“The plan is to build more cupboards, to identify the right locations, to keep partnering with other organisations who have similar goals, and to keep encouraging more people to get involved, especially our youth,” Jackson said.

The non-profit organisation Eve for Life received The Distinguished Pioneer Award for Volunteerism. Founded in 2008, the organisation was established to support women and children, including those living with or affected by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Its co-founders Joy Crawford and Dr Patricia Watson notoriously quit their jobs to embark on this project, and they have helped numerous survivors.

“As recipients of The Distinguished Pioneer Award, to be acknowledged as trailblazers who have made a significant contribution to Jamaica’s health and social development has rejuvenated our passion and purpose. We are honoured and humbled,” they said.

The organisation, she said, will continue to assist women with social and economic support while working in communities to reduce the impact of HIV/AIDS and violence against women and children.

“Eve for Life is now 15 years [old]. Our future has no precedence. We are going forward with renewed vision and mission and new youth leadership, will be grounded in our proven success, and sustaining our legacy as co-founders. We invite all of Jamaica to reflect and see what we see and to collaborate with us, to enhance the sexual reproductive health and rights of the Jamaican girl child. She is amongst the most vulnerable and is the bridge to our future,” they said.

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation was the sponsor of The Distinguished Volunteerism Award. Vanessa Meggoe, manager at the foundation, said they were happy to have partnered with The Distinguished, as volunteerism is the highest standard of humanity.

“To be able to give of oneself through volunteerism is a great achievement. Not many people think of giving back without wanting something in return,” Meggoe said.

The Spanish-Jamaican Foundation is a non-profit organisation whose fundamental objective is to foster partnerships between both countries, Spain and Jamaica, through projects and initiatives of educational, cultural and social character.

Meggoe said the foundation is currently reintroducing its football initiative in the Rose Hall community in Montego Bay, St James. The programme, she said, is a positive initiative for at-risk boys and girls, and this year they will be partnering with the Real Madrid Foundation to continue this intervention initiative.

