Hanover four-vehicle collision kills one man

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 37-year-old man is dead, and the driver of a Toyota Voxy on the run after allegedly causing the collision of a four-vehicle crash along the Great River Bridge in Hanover this morning.

The dead man has been identified as Randall Paragon-Singh of a Hopeton District in St. James. He was driving a Honda Civic that was reportedly hit by a Toyota Voxy overtaking a Toyota Hiace en route to Hopewell, Hanover, from Montego Bay.

Paragon-Singh died on the spot, while occupants of the other vehicles were taken to hospital.

The incident occurred at approximately midnight.

Reports are that Paragon-Singh was driving towards Montego Bay when he was forced to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with the Toyota Voxy. It appears that the vehicles still collided, causing Paragon-Singh’s car to spin several times on the road.

A fourth vehicle was hit in the accident resulting in a backup of traffic along the Great River main road.

Commanding officer in charge of Hanover, Senior Superintendent of Police Sharon Beeput, confirmed the incident but was unable to say much at the time.

