Jamaica-inspired artwork on display in Leeds, London

LONDON:

The work of four young artists, who have each created stunning responses to the Jamaican national motto ‘Out of Many, One People’, is now on display at Jamaica House, the home of the Jamaica Society Leeds.

Out of Many Art is a collection of artist responses from Leeds-based poet Kayo Chingonyi, digital artist Natasha Cunningham, visual artist Rosanna Gammon and illustrator Malachi Lawrence, commissioned by Jamaica Society Leeds for the 2022-23 Out of Many Festival, marking 60 years of Jamaican independence.

The work of the artists, all under-40, was unveiled at a special event for invited guests on Thursday, April 20 at Jamaica House. The works can also be viewed online on the Jamaica Society Leeds website.

UNIQUE PERSPECTIVES

Zambian-born Kayo Chingonyi’s poem ‘retwist’ explores being part of a global family. “Like lots of black men in my generation, I grew up being told how to have my hair. Lately, it feels like as a generation we are shaking that off a bit and in doing so we find ourselves to be part of something much larger – one people, out of many,” he said.

Natasha Cunningham is a Jamaican graphic designer and visual artist. Her work ‘Route To Roots’ is a digital collage on archival paper inspired by the contributions of past generations. Cunningham said: “With this artwork, I hope to spark conversations around protecting, preserving and sharing past and present stories that make up our cultural identity and heritage.”

The artwork draws on portraits of first-generation Jamaicans from Leeds, collected as part of the 2019 Eulogy project, as well as newspaper articles. “Through visual elements – the portraits, the overlaid Gleaner and Yorkshire Post news articles – and plant life symbols such as the tree root, I aim to evoke emotions, pride, and to inspire others to hold close and preserve our history and heritage,” she added.

Rosanna Gammon is a multidisciplinary artist and teacher based in Yorkshire. Her work ‘Abundance’ is an acrylic and digital collage on paper. She said: “Abundance was inspired by the woman carrying fruit in the Jamaican coat of arms. I started to consider what this symbolised – what she represented. Themes of abundance and food emerged and culturally it felt significant to discuss this.

“I wanted to think about what that meant in the 21st century, who she was and the narrative that surrounded her. I wanted to champion this woman’s voice ‘out of many’ voices, her narrative and to give her a platform.”

‘Xaymaca’ is a digital illustration on paper by Malachi Lawrence inspired by notable figures, some widely recognised, and others less well known, who have left their mark on Jamaican culture, heritage and sport. Lawrence said: “Along with my adapted version of the Jamaican coat of arms, they help to communicate the idea of how diverse Jamaica is as a country.”

The Out of Many Festival, celebrating Jamaican heritage and the cultural impact it has had on Leeds, the UK and the world, launched in May last year with a host of events across the genres of art, music, literature, theatre and more.

Out of Many festival director Susan Pitter said: “This festival is all about celebrating and exploring Jamaican culture and the impact it’s had not just in Leeds, but across the whole country and beyond, and we are thrilled by the individual responses from these four talented young artists.

“Each of them has brought a unique perspective drawing on the past and present to create words and works of art that signify what ‘Out of Many, One People’ means to them and just how important it is to value our heritage and history.”

The Out of Many Festival runs until June 2023.