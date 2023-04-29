Man killed at funeral service in Quarry, St James

The St. James police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man near a funeral service in the community of Quarry on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Shomari Sterling, unemployed of Fellman Corner, also in St James.

Reports are that at about noon, Sterling was standing at a location where a funeral service was being held in the Quarry district when he was attacked by armed men and shot several times.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, Sterling was discovered lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed, and the body removed to the morgue.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com