Operation nets illegal submachine gun in St Catherine South

The St Catherine South Police recovered an Uzi Submachine gun with a magazine and thirteen 9mm cartridges during an operation in Clifton, St. Catherine, about 10:15 pm yesterday.

Reports from the police are that a team from the St Catherine South Enhanced Security Measures (ESM) was conducting an operation in the area when four men were spotted.

The men ran on seeing the lawmen, leaving behind the weapon, magazine and ammunition.

Police say the operation was part of the increased surge operation being conducted in police divisions across the island.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.