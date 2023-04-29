Security measures working, says Guardsman communications head

Head of Corporate Communications at Guardsman Group, Lieutenant George Overton, says security measures put in place by the company are working despite continued attacks by criminals.

Overton says the improvements have resulted in criminals being unable to steal money when they seek to rob courier vans.

The declaration from Overton came as Beryllium security guards resisted a gun attack from criminals in an attempted robbery in Albion, St Thomas, this morning. The guards were attempting to service an automated teller machine at a gas station when they were attacked.

No money was stolen, but one of the guards was injured by the impact of a bullet on his vest. He is receiving treatment.

A security forces manhunt is on for the criminals.