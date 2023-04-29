Tories’ voter ID plan is an attack on our democracy

When the Conservative Government passed new laws last year requiring voter identification for elections, I knew this meant bad news for our democracy.

I voted against this change and was vocal in my opposition at the time. I said then, and I say again, it is a waste of time and resources and is anti-democratic because it creates barriers to voting.

Now, ahead of next month’s local elections in England, when voters will be required to provide identification for the very first time in order to vote, the signs look grim for our democracy. There are an estimated two million adults who currently lack the necessary identification.

While the Government is providing free voter ID documents, concerning official data shows an extremely low take-up of these documents so far, with the deadline fast approaching.

NO EVIDENCE

This means around two million adults risk, in effect, being disenfranchised by this Government. This includes older people, often the most vulnerable people in the country, and young people who may be put off from voting entirely.

I believe this plan is a naked attempt at voter suppression, pure and simple.

The Electoral Commission recently said almost a quarter of people it surveyed still did not know that photo ID was required, weeks before local elections, a clear failure on the part of the Government to ensure people are informed of the change.

I’m concerned about how many people will be turned away and even more worried about how many may choose not to return. The truth is, there is no good reason to require identification to vote.

And since 2018, there have only been nine convictions and six police cautions in connection with cases of electoral fraud. There is no evidence whatsoever of large-scale problems. These changes the Conservatives are introducing are aimed at addressing a problem that simply does not exist.

I’m also concerned about the pressure on election staff – the Local Government Association has said the practical difficulties faced by councils enforcing ID checks ‘should not be underestimated’.

Not to mention the financial cost of this new system – an official impact assessment reported that the policy could cost up to £180m per decade. It is disproportionate, impractical, and unnecessary.

So, if it is neither proportionate nor necessary, to me there can only be one motivation left for the Tory Government to introduce these measures. That is, they want to make it as hard as possible for people to vote, in order to help them try to hold on to power.

After all, why spend hundreds of millions of pounds just to inconvenience people to stop a fraud problem that barely exists? We know the Tories are behind in the polls.

I feel it is in their electoral interests for as many people as possible not to vote – as evidenced by when they called a winter general election, which in my view discourages people from voting given limited daylight during polling station opening hours.

It is therefore a disingenuous and disgraceful strategy from the Tories, one made in their own self-interest but passed off as being about integrity.

But it’s not a new strategy. This is from the Donald Trump playbook in America. During the presidential elections he was involved in, allegations of voter suppression were rife. I’ve seen it first-hand from Republicans in the US.

When I travelled to the state of Georgia in 2018 to support the brilliant Stacey Abrams in her campaign to become governor, I saw efforts to frustrate voters by her opponents. I saw hours-long queues, false claims of hacking, limited access to voting booths and rules imposed by the Secretary of State, who was Stacey’s opponent. .

Requiring voter ID can be the start of a slippery slope towards some of the worst voter suppression tactics and we cannot let it happen here. To be a proper, fully functioning democracy we should make it as easy as possible for people to vote, but this Government seems determined to do the opposite.

Several MPs have helped to deliver a 118,000-strong petition to Downing Street which calls on the Government to scrap its plans for voter ID. Clearly, there is strong opposition to it from the public too.

This is the most opaque Government I have known, and we have seen it in various ways – from their mates allegedly being handed lucrative COVID-19 contracts, to the Tories writing off billions of pounds in error and fraud related to COVID-19 support schemes.

The introduction of voter ID is the latest of their attacks on democracy.

When people head to the polls, they need to be aware of these hostile rules, to ensure they have what they need to vote – both in local elections and in future general elections. I encourage readers to help raise awareness; we need to step in to help people where the Government has failed.

And most importantly, we must be vigilant and learn the lessons from this latest power grab, to ensure this Government cannot roll back our precious right to vote any further.

We must defend our democracy for all.

Dawn Butler is Labour member of Parliament for Brent Central and writes a monthly column for The Weekly Gleaner.