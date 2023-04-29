Two die in St Mary traffic crash

Two persons died following a traffic accident along the Boscobel main road in St Mary early Saturday morning.

They have been identified as 31-year-old taxi operator Kirtis Small and a passenger, Shevon Grant, both of Hampstead housing scheme in the parish.

Reports indicate that the two, who were close friends, were returning from Ocho Rios when the Toyota Probox that Small was driving, with Grant in the front passenger seat, crashed head-on into a garbage truck.

The two were taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Small's father, Durval Small, told reporters that the two were good friends and would go to social events together.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com