Build to last

THE ONLY way to know that we are saved is through the demonstration of our commitment to a life devoted to the gospel of Jesus Christ. If you continue in your faith, established and firm, it is the surest sign of a heart commitment to Christ.

“Established and firm, not moved” is an architectural term that the Bible uses to describe the Believer in the book of Colossians. The town of Colossae was in a region known for earthquakes, and the word translated ‘moved’ can mean ‘earthquake-stricken’. Just as a house firmly set on the foundation will not move, so, too, if we are truly saved and built on the foundation of Jesus Christ, then we will continue in our faith. Jesus said, “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock … 26 But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand.” Matthew 7:24, 26 (NIV).

Firm commitment is required; the Word tells us “… if you abide in my Word, you are truly my disciple” (John 8:31). It is only those who “continue in the faith, grounded and steadfast” and “abide in the Word” that have made a true commitment to Christ. The fruit of our life speaks and is an indication of something. The question is, “Where is your life?”

Are you building on rock or on sand? We are used to encouraging people to “make” Jesus Lord in their lives, but Scripture never speaks of anyone “making” Jesus Lord, except God Himself. In Acts 2:36, it says, “God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ.” Jesus is already Lord of all. The correct question is therefore, are you ready to bow to His (Christ’s) Lordship?

Some of us have never surrendered ourselves to Christ by receiving Him into our life for forgiveness of sins. Those of us who have never done that are still alienated, and are enemies of God, with minds at war with Him, and with behaviour (because it is done in the flesh) that is evil. For those of us in this position, the next step is to bow before Him right now and receive forgiveness of sins and be declared holy, without blemish and free from accusation.

Others of us have already been saved but are living for ourselves and not in recognition of the supremacy of Christ. For some of us, Jesus is prominent in our lives but He is not pre-eminent, meaning, He has a place in our world but He does not occupy first place.

Sometimes we mistakenly thought we could just “add” Him to our lives without bowing before His all-encompassing authority. It’s time that we surrender completely to Him. Maybe baptism is the next step for you to signal your commitment to Him.

Philippians 2:10-11 says, “That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

Sooner or later, everyone will confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. Let’s make it sooner. Are you ready to receive Jesus Christ as your Saviour and Lord, as your Forgiver and Leader? Are you ready to give Jesus first place and surrender every area of your life to Him completely? Whatever your next step is, today is the day. Do it right now.