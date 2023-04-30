Charges laid against teenagers in alleged rape of classmate

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested and charged after assaulting a classmate at a school located in Clarendon on March 27.

The boys have been charged with rape, malicious destruction of property and aid and abetting rape and malicious destruction of property.

Reports are that at about 2:45 p.m., the complainant was in her classroom when one of the boys closed and guarded the door while the other sexually assaulted her.

Both boys were arrested and charged after a question-and-answer session.

Their court date is being finalised.Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.