Child abuse and advocacy

“Time and again, members of the Church’s hierarchy resolutely refused to acknowledge allegations of child sexual abuse for as long as possible.” These are words from a report from Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown who alleges 156 Catholic clergy members and others abused at least 600 children over a period of 60 years. Then the Guardian reported, “The Dalai Lama has apologised after he faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour after kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to ‘suck his tongue’ at a public event in India.”

Readers of Family and Religion would agree that these are matters about which we should all be concerned. At the outset, let us be clear that child sex abuse is a pervasive crime across religious and denominational lines. It is not the preserve of any one group. ‘Big names’ will make for more sensational news. However, there is no place on the planet that is exempt of these crimes against humanity.

Then there is the hypocrisy of some child molesters who passionately do road marches and shout for so-called pro-life positions and anti-LGBT crusades. It is as if they use there right-wing extremist bully pulpits to parade supposed holiness, while raping innocent little ones about whom Jesus said, “If anyone causes one of these little ones – those who believe in me – to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” Matthew 18:6

Regarding arguments that Tibetan culture is such that we may be overreacting, I struggle. And so, I do wonder to what extent I may be imposing a judgement based on a western concept of childcare and protection? I also note that any anti-wholesome approach on his part seems inconsistent with the experienced teachings and character of the Dalai Lama. It is, however, always gut-wrenching when religious leaders betray the trust invested in them. Even worse is the pain and trauma caused to those who held them in high esteem. Any breach of sacred trust re the care and protection of children ought to be met with any available treatment for the course of justice. This is just disgusting!

The Safe Church Commission, coming out of the Anglican Consultative Council, now provides guidelines to enhance the safety of all persons, especially children, young people and vulnerable adults, within the provinces of the Anglican Communion. This, if taken seriously, will prove useful to the church universal, for a time such as this. Read more about Safe Church Commission online.

Is the protection of a rapist and child molester more important than the protection of the victim of the rapist and molester? The time has come for the church to engage this question. If the channels of reporting have not served to protect children and bring offenders to justice, then where will we draw the line?

Religious privilege ought not to supersede the protection and care of children. Ending secrecy should place a necessary burden of accountability on the gatekeepers of children and mandatory reporters of crimes against the vulnerable. Might we agree that it is children who are sacred and inviolable and not the seal of confession?

Last week we took at peep at the Synod Charge. That is the Bishop’s address at the opening service of the 152nd Annual Synod of the Anglican Church. Who could ever disagree with his timely observation? “My sisters and brothers in Christ, how I pray that much of the ‘Amen’ and ‘Praise the Lord’ that goes up from this country could be a response to the exercise of social justice rather than an emotional response to personal religious experience.” Another potent invitation for us to look at self.

Too many Jamaican Christians are busy announcing how they are blessed and highly flavoured without any care for this time of critical social change. Social justice is too often just a term and less of an experience.

Archbishop Howard Gregory noted the last Lambeth Conference’s affirmation of human dignity, “… life is sacred and all persons are worthy of respect and worthy of conditions that make for life in all its fullness. From such holy standards, there can be no faithful dissent. We are fellow workers with God (1 Cor 3:9) called to protect the gift of human life and the dignity of all human beings.

A commitment to human dignity means the church stands in solidarity with the poor and the marginalised and stands in witness against injustice to the poor.”

The Bishop then referenced Nehemiah Chapter 5:6 “I was very angry when I heard their outcry and these complaints. 7 After thinking it over, I brought charges against the nobles and the officials; I said to them, “You are all taking interest from your own people.” And I called a great assembly to deal with them, 8 and said to them, “As far as we were able, we have bought back our Jewish kindred who had been sold to other nations; but now you are selling your own kin, who must then be bought back by us!” They were silent and could not find a word to say. 9 So I said, “The thing that you are doing is not good. Should you not walk in the fear of our God, to prevent the taunts of the nations, our enemies?”

The church in Jamaica and indeed the Caribbean must engage the Archbishop’s question: “I ask the question, where is there the voice that speaks in similar tones for our distressed citizens?”

Father Sean Major-Campbell is an Anglican priest and advocate for human dignity. seanmajorcampbell@yahoo.com. Send feedback to column@gleanerjm.com