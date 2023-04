Church Events

Open Bible Standard Churches of Jamaica Convention 2023

Where: The New Testament Church of God, Old Harbour

When: Sunday, April 30

Time: 6 p.m.

And

Where: The Montego Bay Convention Centre

When: Sunday, May 7

Time 10 a.m

Encounter Ministries International’s 12th Annual Anniversary Conference

Where: Police Officers Club (34 Hope Road).When: May 5-7, under the theme, ‘Elevate, Next Level Encounters’. Time : May 5: Worship & Evangelistic Service, start time: 7 p.m.

May 6: Brunch seminar, start time: 9:30 a.m.

May 7: Encounter Worship, start time: 9:45 a.m.

May 5 & 7: Admission FREE.

May 6: $3,000.

To register, call: (876) 997-2947)

Conference speakers include Minister Mark Brown, Apostle Courtney McLean, Bascillia Barnaby-Cuff and Carletta Figaro.